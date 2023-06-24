INDIA

CBI summons correctional home doctor for questioning on Kuntal Ghosh’s letter

The CBI has summoned the doctor of Presidency Central Correctional Home in Kolkata for questioning in connection with expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh’s letter accusing central probe agencies of putting pressure on him to name the party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the multi-crore school recruitment case in West Bengal.

The doctor has been asked to appear at the CBI’s Nizam Palace office in Kolkata on June 26.

Sources said that he will be questined on whether Ghosh was given any special treatment as regards to medical facilities while under judicial custody.

The CBI had already questioned the superintendent of the correctional home.

Recently, the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha directed authorities of the correctional home to submit the CCTV footage to the CBI in connection to the letters that Ghosh wrote.

On Friday, the CBI counsel had informed the court that their sleuths have received all the necessary footage from the correctional home authorities and the investigating officials are examining the available footage.

The court has directed CBI to submit a detailed report on this count by July 14 following which further hearing in the matter will continue.

The sources said that from the CCTV footage the CBI sleuths are trying to decipher whether Ghosh wrote the letters himself or someone else on his behalf.

Ghosh has raised the allegation just a day after Abhishek Banerjee made a similar claim accusing central agencies of putting pressure on Trinamool Congress leaders like Madan Mitra and Kunal Ghosh to name him in the Saradha chit fund scam.

