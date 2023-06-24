INDIA

Mob torches Manipur minister’s pvt godown, plastic pipes worth Rs 120 cr burnt

A mob has burnt down a private godown of Manipur minister L. Susindro Meitei at Chingarel in Imphal East district, reducing to ashes plastic pipes worth Rs 120 crore besides other materials, police said on Saturday.

Police said that after setting the godown afire on Friday night, the mob tried to attack the residence of the minister at Khurai in the same Imphal East district.

Due to timely intervention of the security forces, the attack was prevented and the mob dispersed.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells till Friday midnight to disperse the mob from the Khurai areas, police said.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

The minister, who holds Public Health Engineering, Consumer Affairs, Food Departments, while talking to the media on Saturday said that it was a politically motivated attack.

Earlier, mobs burnt down the residences of several ministers, MLAs and leaders of different political parties. These include, the residences of Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Manipur’s lone woman minister Nemcha Kipgen and PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas, Uripok constituency MLA Raghumani Singh, Sugnoo MLA K. Ranjit Singh and Naoriya Pakhanglakpa MLA S. Kebi Devi.

Friday night’s incident took place even as incidents of firing between the militants and the security forces continue to be reported from different places of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts.

Police said the mob, comprising men and women, demanded an early solution to the ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities.

The mob accused all the ministers and MLAs of not doing enough to end the Manipur crisis.

