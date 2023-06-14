BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Centre directs states to take action against hoarders of Tur & Urad

NewsWire
0
0

The Central government has directed the states to take strict action against hoarders of pulses, mainly Tur and Urad, whose poor supply and rising price have forced the Centre to impose stock limits on them.

In a high-level meeting by the Department of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Wednesday with all states via video conferencing, it was decided that focus should also be shifted to consumption of other pulses like Chana.

It was felt that since there has been a shortfall in production of Tur and Urad, which led to their price rise and subsequent hoarding, people should be encouraged to consume other varieties of pulses, especially Chana.

Production of Tur has seen 13 per cent shortfall and Urad too has witnessed a shortage in production, which has affected their availability, leading to price rise, owing also due to hoarding through cartelisation by traders and big chain retailers.

During the meeting it was noticed that Delhi and Tamil Nadu are the two states which have seen manifold increase in prices of Tur.

While Tur Dal costs Rs 111 per kg in states like Rajasthan and Haryana, in Delhi its price is Rs 149 per kg. This, it was felt unanimously in the meeting, was happening mainly due to hoarding through cartelisation by traders.

Additional Secretary in the Consumer Affairs Department, Nidhi Khare directed all states to take strict action against hoarders and cartels.

She also urged upon states to encourage consumers to shift their focus on consuming other variety of pulses like Chana, in order to reduce pressure on Tur and Urad, so that their prices can normalise.

On June 2, government had imposed stock limit on Tur and Urad, which is effective till October 31, 2023.

Under the order, stock limits applicable to each of the pulse individually is 200 MT for wholesalers, 5 MT for retailers, 5 MT at each retail outlet and 200 MT at depot for big chain retailers and last three months of production or 25 per cent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher, for the millers.

Importers are not supposed to hold imported stock beyond 30 days from the date of customs clearance.

20230614-183203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sony shares slump after Microsoft’s largest buyout in gaming history

    Maintain database of all unruly passengers, says DGCA to Air India

    Heathrow orders airlines to stop selling tickets as airports battle recruitment...

    ‘Arctic melting will open up new shipping routes’