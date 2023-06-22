A five-year-old child was critically injured in a leopard attack on the Alipiri footpath on Thursday.

The leopard dragged the child into the bushes but left him and escaped after security personnel posted there raised an alarm.

The child, who was bleeding profusely, was shifted to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

The incident occurred near the Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy temple at the seventh mile on Tirumala walkway. The footpath leads to the Tirumala temple.

