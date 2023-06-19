Peel Public Health (PPH) is investigating one lab-confirmed, locally acquired case of measles in a child without a link to another case and no travel history.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily to those who are not immunized or have not previously had measles. Infants under one year of age, unimmunized pregnant individuals, and people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of complications. All Ontarians are eligible for two publicly funded doses of the MMR vaccine based on the healthcare provider’s clinical judgment and the needs of the patient.

PPH is reaching out to known contacts who may have been exposed to the measles virus. The public may have been exposed at the following locations:

· June 7, Walmart, 1500 Dundas Street E, between 12-5 p.m.

· June 7, Grant’s Foodmart, 3415 Dixie Rd, between 5-9 p.m.

· June 9 and 10, Medical One Centre and Pharmacy For Family Practice and Walk-in Clinic, 620 Bloor Street, Mississauga, between 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and 3-6:30 p.m. on June 9, and 1-4:30 on June 10.

· June 12, Trillium Health Partners Mississauga Site, 100 Queensway W, Emergency Department, between 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Measles symptoms begin 7-21 days after infection and may include high fever (may spike to more than 104°), a cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis, ie. pink eye), sensitivity to light and red rash lasting 4 to 7 days

PPH advises anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the measles virus to check their immunization record to confirm they and their family members are up-to-date with their measles vaccinations (MMR or MMRV). Those who are unsure are asked to check with their health care provider. Two doses are generally recommended for anyone born after 1969. In general, those born before 1970 are considered protected against measles.

Even individuals who are up to date with measles vaccine should watch for symptoms of measles. Anyone experiencing symptoms should first contact their health care provider, or if not available, Peel Public Health at 905-799-7700 as soon as possible to discuss follow-up recommendations and not attend work or school. People concerned about symptoms should call their health care provider before going to see them to inform them that they may have been in contact with someone who has measles.