WORLD

China issues alert for high temperatures

NewsWire
0
0

China’s National Meteorological Centre issued a yellow alert for high temperatures on Thursday, as heat waves are forecast to scorch vast regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Thursday, temperatures in parts of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Fujian and Hainan are expected to hit 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying.

According to the forecast, temperatures in some of these regions will even exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological centre advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures adopt necessary protective measures.

Since March, temperatures in dozens of Chinese cities have hit record highs.

China experienced its worst heat wave and drought in decades during the summer of 2022, which caused widespread power shortages and disrupted food and industrial supply chains.

20230622-152222

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canadian PM calls for Russia’s removal from SWIFT payment system

    Covid-19 variant found in Gabon : Health Minister

    Finland’s capital region relaxes quarantine rules

    Indian-American who drove Tesla off cliff barred from practicing medicine