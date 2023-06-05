WORLD

China mountain collapse toll rises to 19

At least 19 people were killed and five others injured following a mountain collapse in Leshan City of China’s Sichuan province, local authorities said.

The collapse took place at around 6 a.m. in a forest farm in Yongsheng Township, Jinkouhe District of the city, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 600 people rushed to the site for rescue and search with the help of professional rescue equipment.

The rescue operation ended at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

An investigation into the cause of the mountain collapse is underway.

