China renews alert for high temperatures

China’s National Meteorological Centre on Thursday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, as heat waves swept some parts of the country.

During the day on Thursday, temperatures in parts of northern China, areas between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River, Inner Mongolia, Gansu and Xinjiang are expected to exceed 35 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying.

According to the forecast, temperatures in some of these regions will reach 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, and may exceed 40 degrees in some locations.

The meteorological centre advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to extreme heat take necessary protective measures.

