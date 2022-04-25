WORLD

China’s National Meteorological Center has renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country.

From Monday to Tuesday evening, heavy rains are expected to lash parts of Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, Fujian, Guangxi and Guangdong, with some areas experiencing up to 120 millimetres of rainfall, said the National Meteorological Center on Monday.

Some regions are likely to encounter more than 70 millimetres of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms, gales and hail, Xinhua news agency reported.

The center has advised local governments to make preparations for the rainstorms. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children, and drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooding and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

