Weather was generally dry in J&K in the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Saturday that mainly clear sky is likely during next 24 hours.

“Mainly clear weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours, although a brief spell of rain/thunder/lightning may occur at some places towards late afternoon/evening”, MeT department said.

Srinagar had 9.8, Pahalgam 5.1 and Gulmarg 3.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 9.2 and Leh 1.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 18.6, Katra 17.2, Batote 10.7, Banihal 8.4 and Bhaderwah 8.9 as the minimum temperature.

20230603-101205