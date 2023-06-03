INDIA

Clear sky expected in J&K in next 24 hours, brief spell of rain possible

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was generally dry in J&K in the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Saturday that mainly clear sky is likely during next 24 hours.

“Mainly clear weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours, although a brief spell of rain/thunder/lightning may occur at some places towards late afternoon/evening”, MeT department said.

Srinagar had 9.8, Pahalgam 5.1 and Gulmarg 3.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 9.2 and Leh 1.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 18.6, Katra 17.2, Batote 10.7, Banihal 8.4 and Bhaderwah 8.9 as the minimum temperature.

20230603-101205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thane businessman sent to 14-day judicial custody for issuing fake bills

    UP sees negligible impact of ‘Rail Roko’ call

    Kangana praises ‘RRR’, hails Rajamouli for his vision

    206 kidney stones removed from man in Hyderabad