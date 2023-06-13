INDIA

CM Shivraj convenes high-level meeting to review Satpura Bhawan fire incident

NewsWire
0
0

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will, on Tuesday, chair a high-level meeting convened to review the Satpura Bhawan fire incident, the CM office said in a statement.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang will attend the meeting, the .

Among others who are scheduled to be present are — Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, Chief Secretary Mohammad Suleman, and Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Rajesh Rajora.

The meeting will be held at the chief minister’s residence at 10 a.m., as per the statement.

Soon after the fire broke out in the building here on Monday afternoon, the Chief Minister formed a five-member committee led by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter and submit its report as soon as possible.

“It is an unfortunate incident. The administration is engaged in dousing the fire. I also spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all efforts are being made. A high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident,” he had said.

Notably, the fire at Satpura Bhawan, which houses several government offices – including CBI, EOW, tribal welfare, health department etc — was finally doused with joint effort of multiple authorities early on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, District Collector Ashish Singh said that the blaze has been brought under control. The fire broke out on the third floor of the building, and spread to the fourth, fifth and sixth floors before it could be contained. However, with joint effort of multiple agencies, it was finally doused after 15 hours of struggle.

20230613-093803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Class 9 Delhi girl attack case: Police identify assailants

    Nagaland violence: Civic society refuse govt aid, seek justice

    Bengal to introduce biometric attendance system for primary teachers’ recruitment exam

    All eyes on Tirupati bypolls