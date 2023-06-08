INDIA

Cong MLA Bharat Singh advises Gehlot to give up CM claim, promote youth

Amid the ongoing tussel within the Congress in Rajashan, party MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur has said that Ashok Gehlot should give up his claim on the CM’s post and bring forward the young leaders in the party.

Kundanpur , who is an MLA from Sangod Assembly constituency, triggered the political discussion on Wednesday by advising Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to leave the claim.

“If you follow my suggestion, it will repeat. Gehlot ji should hold a press conference and come on stage and say that I am not the chief ministerial candidate, I will put forward new people, the situation will get changed tomorrow itself. The intoxication of power is more than the intoxication of alcohol,” he added.

In response to Kundanpur’s statement, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the Congress in-charge in Rajasthan, advised the elderly leaders to “give up their fascination for power and give a chance to the youth”.

