INDIA

Cong slams Vijayan for ordering probe against Satheesan

NewsWire
0
0

Top Congress leaders in Kerala have slammed the “vindictive attitude” of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for ordering a probe by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau against Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, based on a complaint that he collected money from abroad soon after the 2018 floods to build homes for the poor in his constituency.

Kerala unit Indian National Congress president K. Sudhakaran said he haunted one of Kerala’s most popular Chief Ministers, Oommen Chandy, and “now he is doing that against Satheesan”.

“This shows the vengeance of Vijayan, as he knows there are quite a few cases haunting him and Satheesan is strongly taking him on in these cases and to extract his pound of flesh, just as he did to Chandy, he is trying to do on Satheesan. The people of Kerala know what is happening,” warned Sudhakaran.

What has raised eyebrows was this order was given hours before Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for a visit to the US and Cuba, and it surfaced on Friday.

Former Leader of Opposition and veteran Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala said “this is the way Vijayan tries to settle scores with his political adversaries”.

“I was charged in five Vigilance cases and all of them have been disposed of. Now, since Satheesan is vehemently bringing out the wrong deeds of Vijayan, he is being targeted, but all we have to say to him is ‘don’t try to threaten us by such cases’,” said Chennithala.

Satheesan told the media that Vijayan is doing what Prime Minister Narendra Modi does, “like what he did to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi”.

“I have said earlier this case had surfaced before and on all three occasions, including, the Kerala High Court had cleared him. Now again, this has been raised to counter the wrong doings of Vijayan that has been exposed. I am very sure when the Vigilance completes its probe they will come out with their report the way I handled the funds for rehabilitation is the right model that could be replicated,” said Satheesan.

20230610-234806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 80% procurement order goes to defence PSUs: Rajnath

    Hyd varsity’s media school mourns alumnus Kathi Mahesh’s demise

    ‘Secularism a lost cause, look for less contentious alternatives’ (Book Review)

    Between doing business and jail