Chairman of Congress’ ex-servicemen department Major (retd) Ved Prakash died here on Saturday as he fell down after losing his balance while walking, and injured his forehead, at the AICC office.

The police said that on Saturday evening, information was received from Armed Forces Clinic, KG Marg regarding the death of a person at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office, following which a police team was dispatched.

“The news of the sad demise of Major Ved Prakash, former president of the Congress veteran organisation and an important member of the Congress family, is heartbreaking,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“Dedicated to the nation, the passing of Major ‘Sahab’ is an irreparable loss for the Congress family. I express my deepest condolences to his loved ones,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

As per the statements of the people present at the Congress office on the 24 Akbar Road, Prakash, 84, lost his balance while walking, fell down, got his forehead injured and became unconscious.

“The deceased was identified as Retd Major Ved Prakash, a resident of Neb Valley, Sainik Farm in Delhi. On enquiry, it was learnt that he was an active member of AICC and National Chairman, ex-Service men matters,” said a senior police officer.

“He was taken to the Armed forces clinic, Dalhousie Road, in the city by co-workers where he was declared dead,” the police officer said.

“As of now, no foul play is suspected by family members. However, the police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC, and an autopsy will be conducted tomorrow (Sunday),” the official added.

20230603-223802