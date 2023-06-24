INDIA

Congress once again questions PM’s silence on Manipur

The Congress on Saturday once again questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the Manipur violence accusing the BJP-led Centre of failing the people of the state miserably.

Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “52 days after Manipur started burning the Home Minister has finally seen it fit to call an all-party meeting on Manipur at 3 p.m. today. This meeting should actually have been chaired by the PM who has kept silent all this while. It should have been held in Imphal as a demonstration of national anguish. The BJP has failed the people of Manipur miserably.

“Even so the man who brought Manipur back on the path of peace and development as Chief Minister for three terms between 2002 and 2017 Okram Ibobi Singhji will represent the Congress at HM’s meeting. He should be listened to in all seriousness given his vast experience and deep knowledge.”

His remarks came ahead of the all-party meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation in Manipur on Saturday.

The Congress has been questioning the Prime Minister silence’s over the ethnic violence that has so far killed 120 people, injured over 400 others and displace some 50,650 men, women and children since it first broke out on May 3

