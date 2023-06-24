SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

River Plate edge closer to Argentine top flight crown

NewsWire
0
0

Leaders River Plate edged closer to Argentina’s Primera Division title with a 3-1 home victory over Instituto.

Santiago Rodriguez gave the visitors an early lead, but Nicolas de la Cruz equalized just after the half hour, reports Xinhua.

The visitors were forced to play most of the second half with only 10 men after Leonel Mosevich was shown a second yellow card for a bad foul.

Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Beltran added second-half goals as River Plate maintained their 10-point advantage over second-placed Talleres Cordoba.

In other fixtures, Godoy Cruz won 4-0 at home to Boca Juniors, Racing Club were held to a 1-1 home draw by Barracas Central, and Tigre won 2-1 at home to Velez Sarsfield.

20230624-095201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Premier League: City outclass United 2-0 in Manchester derby

    Very different situations as Real Madrid, Sevilla prepare for Champions League...

    Everton sign Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille

    Spanish press highlight damage to economy after Barca’s Champions League flop