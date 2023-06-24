Leaders River Plate edged closer to Argentina’s Primera Division title with a 3-1 home victory over Instituto.

Santiago Rodriguez gave the visitors an early lead, but Nicolas de la Cruz equalized just after the half hour, reports Xinhua.

The visitors were forced to play most of the second half with only 10 men after Leonel Mosevich was shown a second yellow card for a bad foul.

Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Beltran added second-half goals as River Plate maintained their 10-point advantage over second-placed Talleres Cordoba.

In other fixtures, Godoy Cruz won 4-0 at home to Boca Juniors, Racing Club were held to a 1-1 home draw by Barracas Central, and Tigre won 2-1 at home to Velez Sarsfield.

