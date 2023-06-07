INDIA

Congress president demands accountability in wake of Odisha train tragedy

The tragic train accident in Odisha has set off a political firestorm with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the BJP-led Central government of neglecting the Railway Ministry for the past nine years and demanding accountability for the mishap.

The tragedy occurred on June 5 when a train derailed near a village in Odisha, claiming the lives of several passengers and leaving numerous others injured.

As the affected families grapple with their devastating loss, Kharge criticized the response of the Railway Ministry, pointing out the need for accountability rather than mere words of consolation.

“The 288 families affected by the Odisha rail tragedy will not find justice in the praises of the Rail Minister. Justice will only be served when their accountability and responsibility are determined. All the facts indicate that the Modi government has neglected the Railway Ministry in the past 9 years. And now, the country is paying the price for it,” Kharge tweeted.

