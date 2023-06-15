The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre after the Delhi Police sought to withdraw charges under the the POCSO Act against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence despite a complaint by the minor wrestler.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: “Delhi Police filed a chargesheet of 1,000 pages against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh today. However, in 500 pages, Delhi Police have focused on how it is not a POCSO matter and gave Singh a clean chit in the minor’s case.”

She highlighted how a minor girl had to fight “the powerful and mighty”, while the entire machinery came out to prove her wrong.

“It is upto the people to decide what this suggests. The BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ slogan has been changed,” she said.

Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police, Shrinate said: “Shah’s Delhi Police didn’t arrest or question Singh for over 45 days so that he can tamper evidence and pressurise the witnesses and complainants.”

The Congress leader went on to say that the Union Sports Minister had given a clean chit earlier before the charge sheet was even filed by Delhi Police.

“The Prime Minister has remained silent for over 50 days. The BJP ecosystem kept on targeting the wrestlers. BJP has history of saving the perpetrators of crimes in cases against atrocity against women. This is a script under which they function.

“We hope that court will take cognizance of the statement of the minor under Section 164. It is same Delhi Police which gave clean chit. We believe that court will deliver justice. But people must know that if you question government what will happen,” Shrinate added.

Her remarks came after the Delhi Police on Thursday sought cancellation of the FIR in connection to ithe minor wrestler’s complaint alleging sexual harassment by Singh.

The 550-page report filed by the police before Patiala House Court said that no corroborative evidence was found in the allegations levelled by the minor.

“In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself,” Delhi Police said.

The court posted the matter to be heard next on July 4.

Also on Thursday, the Delhi Police in court its over 1,000 pages charge sheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai of the Rouse Avenue Court running in the case.

The charge sheet was filed for offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Singh.

And for offences under Sections 109 (offer a bribe), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against accused former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

20230615-144003