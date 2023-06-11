INDIA

Conversion via app case: Prime accused Shahnawaz Khan arrested

The Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested the prime accused in the conversion through gaming app case, Shahnawaz Khan a.k.a. Baddo in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said.

According to sources, the Ghaziabad Police team is likely to bring him here on Monday. A four-member team of Ghaziabad Police was camping in Maharashtra for the last five days.

Khan, who had been absconding for the last few days, finally landed in the police net.

Khan was allegedly in touch with children — who were usually targeted through the gaming app ‘Fortnite’ — for quite a few days.

Khan is a resident of Devripada in Maharashtra’s Thane district. He is said to be involved in a shampoo production business.

An FIR was lodged against Khan on May 30 at the Kavi Nagar police station in Ghaziabad.

It was mentioned in the complaint that he had sold computer gadgets a year ago to a boy belonging to the Jain community in Ghaziabad.

Gradually, the two began having frequent and regular conversations.

Meanwhile, Khan made the minor boy recite verses from the Quran, and brainwashed him.

The boy soon began praying five times at a mosque in Ghaziabad.

During the investigation into the case, the police checked the mobile phone and laptop during which Khan’s name featured.

Though he only studied till Class 12, Khan has been a pro when it comes to using modern apps, a source said, adding that he has changed his SIM card several times in a span of five days.

A cleric (maulavi) was earlier arrested in connection with this case last Sunday in Ghaziabad.

