Many shocking revelations have come to the fore in the matter of conversion in Ghaziabad through a gaming app.

Now, it has emerged that non-Muslim youth were brainwashed through social media chats and motivated for converting to Islam.

The accused identified as Abdul Rahman – a cleric, was arrested by the police in Ghaziabad for his alleged role in the religious conversion of at least four youths. Meanwhile, another person – Shahnawaz Khan a.k.a Baddo is on the run.

Four minors — two from Ghaziabad and one each from Faridabad and Chandigarh — who converted through this modus operandi, have been identified so far.

The accused targeted the victims for conversion using the online gaming app ‘Fortnite’.

The first step involves user registration. Once one starts playing the game, a group of players is also formed and everyone plays the game together. However, the user will not be able to know if the fellow players have a verified or fake ID.

In the course of playing the game, the users interact with one another as well, and that is how the process of brainwashing takes its initial shape.

“You need to read some verses and perform Namaz if you want to win the game. The Almighty is very powerful,” the users are told.

The users were then taken to ‘Discord’ chatting app where they were shown videos praising Islam to further persuade them into converting their religion and enfluence their friends to do the same.

