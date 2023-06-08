INDIA

Conversion via gaming app: Victims brainwashed by chats & instigated for conversion

NewsWire
0
0

Many shocking revelations have come to the fore in the matter of conversion in Ghaziabad through a gaming app.

Now, it has emerged that non-Muslim youth were brainwashed through social media chats and motivated for converting to Islam.

The accused identified as Abdul Rahman – a cleric, was arrested by the police in Ghaziabad for his alleged role in the religious conversion of at least four youths. Meanwhile, another person – Shahnawaz Khan a.k.a Baddo is on the run.

Four minors — two from Ghaziabad and one each from Faridabad and Chandigarh — who converted through this modus operandi, have been identified so far.

The accused targeted the victims for conversion using the online gaming app ‘Fortnite’.

The first step involves user registration. Once one starts playing the game, a group of players is also formed and everyone plays the game together. However, the user will not be able to know if the fellow players have a verified or fake ID.

In the course of playing the game, the users interact with one another as well, and that is how the process of brainwashing takes its initial shape.

“You need to read some verses and perform Namaz if you want to win the game. The Almighty is very powerful,” the users are told.

The users were then taken to ‘Discord’ chatting app where they were shown videos praising Islam to further persuade them into converting their religion and enfluence their friends to do the same.

20230608-132805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayodhya airport design to reflect idea & spirit of Ram Mandir

    Money talks, so the marquee teams need to play: Styris on...

    ‘Threat to life in fake encounter’: Don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed moves SC

    ‘I wrote my obit to find out who I really wanted...