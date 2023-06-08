SCI-TECHWORLD

Social discussion forum Reddit is reportedly changing its controversial new API pricing terms for the creators of some accessibility-focused apps, provided they do not monetise their service.

As long as those apps are noncommercial and “address accessibility needs,” they won’t have to pay to access Reddit’s data, reports The Verge.

“We’ve connected with select developers of non-commercial apps that address accessibility needs and offered them exemptions from our large-scale pricing terms,” Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt was quoted as saying.

The change comes amid growing outrage on Reddit about the proposed changes, which many developers claim will drive them out of business.

Last week, Christian Selig, the developer of the Apollo app, stated that the new pricing would cost him $20 million per year to keep the app running in its current state.

Other developers have expressed similar concerns about the changes, which are set to go into effect on July 1.

Moreover, the report said that the API changes have also caused widespread concern among Reddit users who rely on services that make the site easier to use with screen readers and other accessibility aids.

Earlier this week, the moderators of r/Blind on Reddit announced their intention to participate in the upcoming Reddit blackout in protest of the changes.

Over 1,000 subreddits have signed on to the effort, which will see participating communities “go dark” for 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Reddit is laying off at least 90 employees and reducing fresh hiring as part of restructuring plans to cut costs.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the layoffs will impact 5 per cent of the company’s 2,000-strong workforce.

20230608-132404

