A Special CBI Court in Bhopal on Monday sentenced two impersonators to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a case related to the Police Constable Recruitment test conducted by Vyapam (Employees Selection Board) in 2013.

The court, while imposing the jail term on impersonators Amit Alok and Satish Maurya, also ordered each of them to pay a fine of Rs 8,000.

The CBI registered the case on August 13, 2015, following the orders of the Supreme Court of India, and took over the investigation from the earlier case registered by the Special Task Force (STF) in Bhopal against the accused and other individuals.

The STF Bhopal had previously filed three charge sheets in 2015 against the accused, with two of them being absconding.

During further investigation, the CBI located the absconding accused. After the investigation, two supplementary charge sheets were filed against the accused, including the candidate and impersonator.

The Trial Court found five accused individuals, namely Jitendra Singh Sengar, Satendra Sengar, Keshav Singh Baderiya (all three candidates), and Amit Alok and Satish Maurya (both impersonators), guilty and convicted them.

Jitendra Singh Sengar, Satendra Sengar, Keshav Singh Baderiya (all three candidates) were not present in court; hence, the court could not pronounce a sentence for them. The court has issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against them.

