Wednesday, February 21, 2024

CSK to go against RCB in the season opener of IPL on March 22

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
21

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday will announce the schedule of the first-15 days of the much anticipated Indian Premier League 2024.

However, earlier on Tuesday IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that the tournament will take place entirely in India and also announced the tentative schedule to be expected in coming days with the other half of the schedule to be released after General Elections 2024.

A source privy to BCCI told IANS that “IPL 2024 will kick off on in Chennai on March 22 and the tentative schedule of the first 15 days of the tournament will be revealed on Thursday”.

“Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at M. A Chidambaram,” he added.

