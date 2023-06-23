An exclusive series of snap polls conducted by CVoter to gauge public opinion during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States reveals that one-third of the respondents do not trust America as a strategic friend and partner.

One of the questions asked in the survey conducted with a sample size of 4,409 on June 22 was: Should India count on the US as a strategic partner and ally?

Just about two out of every 10 respondents are of the opinion that the country can repose complete trust in the United States as a friend and partner. On the other hand, one-third of the respondents are of the opinion that India should not trust America at all.

Four out of every 10 respondents feel that India can trust the United States to some extent. From an overall point of view, a big majority of the respondents are of the opinion that America can be a trusted partner and friend.

Till not very long ago, a majority of Indians were sceptical of America as a country that could be trusted. Successive Indian regimes led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi seem to have persuaded a majority of Indians that America can be a trusted partner.

PM Modi is on an important four-day state visit to the United States between June 21 and June 24 on the invitation of US President Joe Biden. During the visit, he became the first Indian and third world leader to address a joint session of the US Congress for a second time, where he received a standing ovation.

Many important deals and agreements have been signed by the two countries during PM Modi’s state visit.

