With Cyclone Biparjoy scheduled to make a landfall in the coastal areas of Gujarat and may impact Rajasthan also by June 15, Union Power Minister R.K. Singh on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for electricity supply and quick restoration arrangements for the region.

It was decided in the meeting that the emergency restoration system (ERS) along with necessary men and materials will be stationed at the strategic locations, so that quick restoration process can be initiated.

POWERGRID has set up 24×7 control rooms at Manesar and Vadodara, while the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) is continuously monitoring grid supply in Gujarat and Rajasthan for taking timely actions.

The NLDC has also identified the power generating stations, transmission lines and sub-stations which might get affected, and has prepared a detailed contingency plan to deal with every likely situation.

Singh also discussed various necessary arrangements with the Power Minister of Gujarat over phone, official sources said.

Singh also gave strict instructions to all agencies to continuously monitor the situation and take all necessary steps for maintaining stable grid supply to the states likely to be affected.

Apart from senior officers of the Power Ministry, representatives from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Grid Controller of India and POWERGRID were also present in the meeting.

