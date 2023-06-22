A Delhi court has sought a report from the Director General (DG) Prison Sanjay Baniwal on gangster Ankesh Lakra’s application, which has sought transfer from the Tihar jail to Mandoli jail claiming health grounds.

On jail transfer being under Baniwal’s jurisdiction, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria of Patiala House Courts sought a report from him on plea of Lakra, who is a co-accused in Deepak Boxer’s fake passport case lodged by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The court then listed the matter for next hearing on July 5.

Lakra has moved the application for transfer from Jail No. 8, Tihar to Jail No. 13, Mandoli, on security and medical grounds.

Appearing for Lakra, advocate Virender Mual submitted that his client seeks transfer from Tihar to Mandoli jail on health grounds and that he was earlier lodged in the Mandoli jail.

Lakra and Boxer are also accused of Kuldeep alias Fajja fleeing from police custody in Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, during which he suffered bullet injuries in the abdomen.

Counsel Mual submitted that the applicant was shot twice in the abdomen and requires to be shifted to the OPD, and that the OPD in Tihar is at Jail No. 3 from where the prison authorities had shifted the applicant to Jail No. 8 for security reasons.

On Lakra’s security concerns, Mual submitted that he was not safe in Tihar as he has been known to be a member of the Gogi gang and the rivals, with help of the jail authorities, want to eliminate him, and that his life is at risk.

