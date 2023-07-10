The Delhi government will establish a ‘Kesh Kala’ Board to revive the traditional art of hair grooming and support the barber community, a statement said on Monday.

Through this board, the industry involved in hair grooming will get further strengthened and promoted.

Additionally, the board will help in addressing the issues of the barber community.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister, Raaj Kumar Anand, has approved the file regarding the issues of the barber community which has now been sent to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a final approval. This plan was recently approved by the state cabinet.

“In this way, the traditional art of the salon will be revived and promoted in Delhi for the overall welfare of the barber community. Advanced training and financial assistance will also be provided to the barbers through the board. At the same time, an awareness campaign will be organised to provide information about skill development and technical upliftment facilities to groomers and barbers,” it said.

The Kesh board will comprise of 10 members, including the chairman, vice-chairman and members, as well as administrative, technical and ministerial positions.

Apart from this, district level committees will also be formed which will assist in the formulation of policies and plans.

“The Delhi government will encourage traditional hairdressing and grooming by providing modern training and financial assistance to barbers. The hair grooming industry has grown in the last few years due to new technologies. The market for hair products has increased in both rural and urban areas. However. the barber community has yet to adopt modern techniques and methods for the same. They have not been able to utilise expensive equipment and techniques and thus have been deprived of the growth in the industry. In such a situation, barbers will be given proper training in modern techniques through the Delhi Kesh Kala Board. They will also be given financial assistance for self-employment,” it added.

Anand said that the barber community engaged in the profession of hairdressing needs government assistance to share the benefits of the boom in this industry.

“They need financial support for self-employment along with proper training in latest technologies used in this industry today. Keeping this in mind, the Kejriwal government has taken the important step for people belonging to this community and profession. This will provide them with advanced training and financial support so as to enable them to promote and preserve the heritage of hair cutting, dressing and grooming,” he added.

