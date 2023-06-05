INDIA

Delhi HC dismisses Sisodia’s interim bail plea, allows one-day to visit ailing wife

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the interim bail plea by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an excise policy case.

A bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that the court finds it tough to grant interim bail to the AAP leader, who has serious allegations on him in the matter.

The court finds it very difficult to persuade to release the petitioner on interim bail for six weeks, Justice Sharma said.

The court also noted that Sisodia might tamper with the evidence or influence witnesses.

Giving leeway to the accused, the court directed that Sisodia be taken to the residence or hospital to visit his ailing wife between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The permission is given for any day as per the convenience of Sisodia’s wife, the court said.

“… the court feels that the petitioner should be given an opportunity to meet his wife. Therefore, one day as per the convenience of Mrs. Seema Sisodia, the petitioner be taken to his residence/hospital, if she is admitted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in custody,” justice Sharma said.

However, the judge imposed certain conditions stating that Sisodia, the petitioner, shall not interact with the media in any manner nor shall meet anybody except his wife or members of his family.

The court also directed the commissioner of Police to ensure that there should not be any media gathering near the vicinity or his residence or hospital wherein he’s taken.

“The petitioner should also not use a mobile phone or Internet,” the court added.

Moreover, the court said that Sisodia’s wife be provided with best treatment and the court as a guardian suggested that she may be examined by board of doctors to be constituted by medical superintendent of AIIMS.

“Though it is the choice of the patient and family members from where to get the medical treatment,” the court said.

Justice Sharma had on June 2 reserved order on his interim bail plea.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had said that it has completed its probe against Sisodia for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy case.

The ED had also mentioned this fact in its fourth supplementary charge sheet filed in connection with the case. The court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet.

The ED has claimed that it has enough evidence to prove that Sisodia was involved in money laundering and had allegedly generated proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 622 crore through various means.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26, later the Enforcement Directorate arrested him on March 9.

20230605-145003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Counting of ballots for four-cornered Jalandhar bypoll begin

    Garuda Aerospace inks agreement with Rallis India

    An all-encompassing view of Kashmiri ethos and culture

    Diarrhoea claims 17 lives in Odisha: Minister