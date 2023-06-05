The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the interim bail plea by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an excise policy case.

A bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that the court finds it tough to grant interim bail to the AAP leader, who has serious allegations on him in the matter.

The court finds it very difficult to persuade to release the petitioner on interim bail for six weeks, Justice Sharma said.

The court also noted that Sisodia might tamper with the evidence or influence witnesses.

Giving leeway to the accused, the court directed that Sisodia be taken to the residence or hospital to visit his ailing wife between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The permission is given for any day as per the convenience of Sisodia’s wife, the court said.

“… the court feels that the petitioner should be given an opportunity to meet his wife. Therefore, one day as per the convenience of Mrs. Seema Sisodia, the petitioner be taken to his residence/hospital, if she is admitted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in custody,” justice Sharma said.

However, the judge imposed certain conditions stating that Sisodia, the petitioner, shall not interact with the media in any manner nor shall meet anybody except his wife or members of his family.

The court also directed the commissioner of Police to ensure that there should not be any media gathering near the vicinity or his residence or hospital wherein he’s taken.

“The petitioner should also not use a mobile phone or Internet,” the court added.

Moreover, the court said that Sisodia’s wife be provided with best treatment and the court as a guardian suggested that she may be examined by board of doctors to be constituted by medical superintendent of AIIMS.

“Though it is the choice of the patient and family members from where to get the medical treatment,” the court said.

Justice Sharma had on June 2 reserved order on his interim bail plea.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had said that it has completed its probe against Sisodia for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy case.

The ED had also mentioned this fact in its fourth supplementary charge sheet filed in connection with the case. The court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet.

The ED has claimed that it has enough evidence to prove that Sisodia was involved in money laundering and had allegedly generated proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 622 crore through various means.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26, later the Enforcement Directorate arrested him on March 9.

20230605-145003