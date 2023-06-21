INDIA

Delhi HC seeks police’s reply on woman’s plea on her ‘missing’ child

NewsWire
0
5

The Delhi High Court has sought the police’s response on a mother’s plea seeking to know the whereabouts of her baby, who was allegedly abducted by an unknown woman from the hospital soon after his birth.

The mother apprised the vacation bench of Justices Tara Vitasta Ganju and Amit Mahajan that she gave birth to the baby on December 23 last year at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital from where he reportedly stolen.

The counsel for the petitioner informed the court that according to the hospital staff, a woman had asked them to hand over the baby impersonating as the maternal grandmother of the child.

The lawyer contended that the hospital staff handed over the baby to the unknown woman without checking her identity, following which she fled with the child.

While issuing notice on the plea, the court asked the police to search for the child and also file a status report in the matter.

“It is more than what meets the eye,” the bench observed as it posted the matter for next hearing on July 18.

The mother had moved the court as no action was taken by the police in this matter.

On the other hand, the counsel for the police submitted that they are trying to locate the infant and have also questioned the hospital staff.



