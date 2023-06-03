INDIA

Delhi: Jilted lover tries to slit girl’s throat, kills self

A 24-year-old jilted lover tried to slit the throat of a 19-year-old teenager and later committed suicide in Delhi’s Rohini area, an official said on Saturday.

The teenager is undergoing treatment and her condition remains critical, added the official.

According to police, a police control room regarding the slitting of the throat of one 19-year-old girl at sector-24 in Rohini was received following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The injured girl, a resident of Rithala, was shifted to BSA hospital where she is under treatment. In the preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that the alleged Amit, a resident of JJ colony in sector 25, Rohini has also committed suicide by hanging himself in the same office of the company ‘Creative Concept Design’ which is being run by his sister and brother-in-law (Anil),” said a senior police official.

“The victim girl is an employee of this company. During further enquiry, it revealed that Amit (now deceased) was also working in the same office as Exhibition Stalls Designer and had one-sided love with the girl, who avoided him and stopped talking to him,” said the official.

On Friday, at about 3 p.m., Amit attacked the girl with a knife and tried to slit her throat but other staff members rescued her.

“When office staff was shifting the injured girl to hospital, Amit locked himself in a room and committed suicide by hanging himself,” said the official.

“The crime and forensic teams were called on the spot and photographs were taken from different angles. The dead body of Amit has been shifted to BSA hospital mortuary. Further action is being taken,” the official added.

