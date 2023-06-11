INDIA

Delhi Police get 3 more days remand of Lawrence Bishnoi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was remanded to three more days of police custody by the Saket Court on Sunday in connection with an extortion case.

Lawrence Bishnoi was produced before the court by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police after the completion of his 10-day police remand.

The Crime Branch requested a three-day remand from the court, stating that they need to gather several pieces of information from Lawrence.

“We have arrested an individual. We need to interrogate him face-to-face with other accused. Lawrence also needs to be taken to Gandhinagar, Gujarat,” the Crime Branch argued.

“It is submitted that accused Lawrence Bishnoi needs to be confronted with the accused Akshay to unearth the criminal nexus and to gather information regarding another accused, Kapil and how accused Lawrence Bishnoi was able to give directions to accused Akshay despite being in jail. The interrogation is required for a meaningful conclusion of the investigation,” the court noted while allowing the move of the Crime Branch.

On June 9, Lawrence, through his counsel, had filed an application before a Special NIA court, requesting the court not to lodge him in Mandoli Jail. He had requested in his plea that he should be lodged in a jail in Bathinda instead of Mandoli.

“If Lawrence is lodged back in Mandoli Jail, there are possibilities of an attack on him as his rivals are also lodged in the same jail. There is a risk of a gang war and violence,” Lawrence had requested in his plea.

“After this, the court has ensured that after the completion of the Crime Branch’s three-day custody, Delhi Police will shift Lawrence back to Bathinda Jail under tight security,” said his counsel Vishal Chopra.

Lawrence is likely to be taken to Gandhinagar, Gujarat in another case.

