A suburban train from Chennai’s Moor Market to Tiruvallur derailed at Tamil Nadu’s Vyasarpadi railway station on Sunday, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

The derailment occurred when the train was passing through the Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway station.

Southern Railway sources told IANS that the second coach of the electrical multiple unit derailed.

Staff of Chennai central station rushed to the spot and engaged in restoration of the track and the coach. Several people alighted from the train and walked out of the station to the nearest bus station.

Sources in Southern Railway told IANS that after derailment, the train services from Tiruvallur and Avadi stretch were stopped for a couple of hours. A few trains were stopped at Perambur and Villikvakkam stations as well.

This is the third derailment of a train in a week. An empty coach of Jan Shatabdi train derailed near Basin Bridge on June 9 as the train was taken to the yard for cleaning.

On June 8, the fourth coach of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway train, from Mettupalayam to Conoor, derailed. However, no one was injured in the incident.

