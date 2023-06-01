INDIA

Delhi’s records coolest May in 36 years

Delhi experienced its most coolest and refreshing May after 36 years as abundant rainfall contributed to a significant drop in the average maximum temperature this year.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius.

Residents of the national capital also witnessed the beginning of June with a cooler weather as the skies remained overcast and the lingering effect of the recent rainfall prevailed.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s main weather station, documented a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, which was six degrees below the normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast predominantly cloudy skies, accompanied by light rainfall and gusty winds throughout the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 35 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD’s predictions

“Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana, Raya, Mathura, Tundla, Agra, Jajau (U.P.) Deeg, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” the IMD said in a tweet.

