Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti-starrer ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ gets April release

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) The makers of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer true story ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ on Monday announced that the Imtiaz Ali directorial movie will be released on OTT on April 12.

The film charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the ‘Elvis Presley of Punjab’.

Amar Singh Chamkila’s music was heavily influenced by the Punjabi village life, and his songs revolved around extra-marital relationships, coming of age, drinking, drug use, and the hot tempers of Punjabi men.

The makers took to social media and shared a motion poster announcing the date of the movie.

In the snippet, Diljit, who plays the titular character, is saying, “Ek baat to pata hai mujhe ki log kya sunna chahte hain, unhe kis chiz me maja ata hai. Wo mai kar sakta hun.” (One thing I know is what people want to hear, what they enjoy the most. I can do that)

The post is captioned as: “Maahaul bann jata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aise hi tha Chamkila ka andaaz. @imtiazaliofficial’s #AmarSinghChamkila arriving on April 12, only on Netflix.”

Shot in real locations, the film promises to transport the audiences to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab’s folk music, right to the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila’s voice would once roar.

The film stars Parineeti as Amarjot, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner.

Maestro AR Rahman is helming the music, and Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics. Diljit and Parineeti have also lent their voices to some of the songs.

For the first time, the film will showcase live music recordings done on locations capturing the rawness and the exuberance of each moment as Diljit and Parineeti sing live in the Akhadaas.

The film is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ will premiere on April 12 on Netflix.