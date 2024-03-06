Drake Bell opens up about being sexually abused as child actor

Los Angeles, March 6 (IANS) Former child star Drake Bell, who featured in Nickelodeon’s ‘The Amanda Show’ and ‘Drake & Josh’, has talked about being sexually abused as a child actor by the channel’s dialogue coach Brian Peck.

Drake is featuring in the upcoming Investigation Discovery series ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ to claim he was a victim of Peck‘s sexual abuse.

Peck worked as a dialogue coach on Nickelodeon’s ‘All That’ and ‘The Amanda Show’, the latter of which starred Drake from 1999 to 2002.

Peck was taken into custody in August 2003 on more than a dozen charges related to sexual abuse claims involving an unnamed minor, reports variety.com.

According to variety.com, it was in 2004, Peck pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14 or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16. He was sentenced to 16 months in jail and ordered to register as a sex offender in October 2004.

A video from ‘Quiet on Set’ shows Drake coming forward to discuss Peck and the incident.

“The clip reveals that former ‘Nickelodeon’ star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach, who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a sex offender,” read a statement from Investigation Discovery reads.

The four-part docu-series ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ talks about the toxic work conditions behind children’s shows in the 1990s and early 2000s.