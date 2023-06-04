The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered around 10 kg gold valued at Rs 6.2 crore in two separate seizures, an official said on Sunday, adding four persons were also apprehended in this connection.

An official said the first case involved three air passengers who were apprehended with 8 kg of gold at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

“The passengers arrived at Mumbai Airport from Sharjah on an Air India Express flight. They were intercepted based on profiling. During the examination, officials recovered eight gold bars with foreign markings, weighing eight kg, valued at Rs 4.94 crore, concealed inside their clothes around their waist. Later, their associate was also apprehended,” the official stated.

In the second case, an Indian national who arrived at Mumbai Airport from Dubai was found in possession of 2 kg of gold.

“The gold valued at Rs 1.23 crore was recovered from the individual,” the official said.

The official added the second seizure involved a well-educated individual who was directly involved in planning and executing the gold smuggling.

