INDIA

DRI seizes gold valued at Rs 6.2 crore; 4 held

NewsWire
0
0

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered around 10 kg gold valued at Rs 6.2 crore in two separate seizures, an official said on Sunday, adding four persons were also apprehended in this connection.

An official said the first case involved three air passengers who were apprehended with 8 kg of gold at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

“The passengers arrived at Mumbai Airport from Sharjah on an Air India Express flight. They were intercepted based on profiling. During the examination, officials recovered eight gold bars with foreign markings, weighing eight kg, valued at Rs 4.94 crore, concealed inside their clothes around their waist. Later, their associate was also apprehended,” the official stated.

In the second case, an Indian national who arrived at Mumbai Airport from Dubai was found in possession of 2 kg of gold.

“The gold valued at Rs 1.23 crore was recovered from the individual,” the official said.

The official added the second seizure involved a well-educated individual who was directly involved in planning and executing the gold smuggling.

20230604-215403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will the Union Budget impact your life and style?

    ‘India concerned with methodology for mortality’: health ministry WHO Covid report

    Now, EPS, OPS factions in TN clash over MGR statue

    ED raids former IFS officer’s home in PMLA case