INDIA

Drunk youth kills father in Odisha

A drunk youth in Odisha’s Puri district allegedly beat his father to death after the latter objected to his regular alcohol consumption, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night in Sanakanti village under the Pipili police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Hrushikesh Pradhan (60). Police have detained accused Madan Mohan Pradhan (28) and started investigation into the case.

According to police, the accused, who is addicted to alcohol, would come home in a drunken state every day.

He used to harass and assault his parents as he had been demanding money from them to buy liquor.

“On Wednesday night, following a verbal duel with his father, Madan Mohan attacked his father with a big wooden stick and Hrushikesh died on spot,” said a police official.

A forensic team arrived at the crime spot and started the investigation.

The body was sent for post-mortem the official said.

