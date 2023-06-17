The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced that they recently conducted search operations at the residential premises of Ajay Parmar, a relative of former ED/CBI judge Sudhir Parmar, under the PMLA in a bribery case.

The ED initiated its investigation based on an FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Panchkula, Haryana.

According to the FIR, reliable information was received that Sudhir Parmar, who was posted as a Special Judge for CBI and ED cases in Panchkula, showed favouritism to accused individuals, namely Roop Kumar Bansal, his brother Basant Bansal (the owners of M3M), and Lalit Goyal (the owner of IREO Group), in exchange for undue advantage in the criminal cases against them.

It was alleged that Sudhir Parmar received undue benefits through his relative Ajay Parmar.

The FIR further mentioned that reliable information indicated instances of grave misconduct, abuse of official position, and demand/acceptance of undue advantage/bribe from the accused individuals.

“Incriminating evidence was seized during the search. Subsequently, Ajay Parmar was arrested and produced before the designated PMLA court in Panchkula which remanded him to ED custody until June 20,” said an ED official.

The ED also recently arrested Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal in connection with the case.

