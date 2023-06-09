The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that they recently carried out search operations at residential premises of different people at 27 locations of Rajasthan in Senior Teacher Grade II Paper Leak Case and REET Paper Leak Case.

The locations included Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Dungarpur, Barmer, Sikar and Jalore.

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation based on an FIR registered by Rajasthan Police in Senior Teacher Grade II examination conducted by RPSC and REET examination under various sections of IPC.

“During the investigation it was revealed that suspected persons were leaking the questions papers of Senior Teacher Grade II examination conducted by RPSC and REET Examination and they were also involved in paper leak racket, setting up of dummy candidates etc.

“During the search operation documents related to immovable properties, fake documents, digital devices, bank account details of the said persons and other incrementing documents were found and seized,” an ED official said.

