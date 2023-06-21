The Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated on Wednesday that it recently attached movable and ninety one immovable properties worth Rs 152,31,52,432, which are beneficially owned by Saumya Chaurasia, Deputy Secretary to the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Suryakant Tiwari, Sunil Agrawal, and Sameer Vishnoi IAS. These attachments were confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority.

This action was taken in connection with a PMLA case related to extorting illegal levies on the movement of coal, iron pellets, etc in Chhattisgarh.

“An original complaint in this regard was filed before the Adjudicating Authority (PMLA) on January 5, 2023. After providing an opportunity to all the defendants and hearing arguments from both sides, the Adjudicating Authority (PMLA) confirmed the ED’s attachment of the properties,” the ED said.

The ED’s investigation has revealed that proceeds of crime worth Rs 540 crore were acquired in this extortion racket and were utilized for political expenses, creation of benami assets, and bribing officials.

The ED has taken possession of eighty one immovable properties and issued an eviction notice for ten immovable properties in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering (Taking Possession of Attached or Frozen Properties Confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2013.

Earlier, the ED had also issued two Provisional Attachment Orders for properties worth Rs 68.88 crore belonging to Ram Gopal Agrawal, treasurer of the Chhattisgarh Congress party, Devendra Yadav, MLA from Bhilai constituency, Chandradev Prasad Rai, MLA from Bhilaigarh constituency, Suryakant Tiwari, Saumya Chaurasia, Chhattisgarh civil service officer, Sunil Agrawal, and others. These orders are currently being adjudicated by the PMLA Adjudicating Authority.

The ED has also taken note of the filing of another predicate offence in this scam, and further investigation is underway.

20230621-210803