INDIA

Eight killed in road accident in Uttarakhand

At least eight people were killed after a car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place in Hokara village of Nachni police station area of Pithoragarh.

Inspector General (IG) Kumaon Nilesh Anand Bharne said that the victims were on their way to a temple and were residents of Bageshwar.

“Prima facie information about the deaths of eight people has been received. The exact figures of the deaths will be known only after the police team reaches the spot,” IG Kumaon said.

The police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been rushed to the accident site.

The police administration said that only after completing the rescue, they will confirm the casualty figures.

It is suspected that the land erosion in the area may have caused the accident.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed condolence on the death of pilgrims.

“Very sad news has been received about the casualties of many people due to the accident of a vehicle coming from Shama in Bageshwar towards Nachni in Pithoragarh. A rescue team has been dispatched for relief and rescue work. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls. Om Shanti,” he wrote on Twitter.

