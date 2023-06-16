The animated romantic comedy film ‘Elemental’, which brings to life the mesmerising world of elements in a story of two strikingly opposite elements Ember Lumen (Fire) and Wade Ripples (Water), is work of people from several diasporas as more than 100 first and second-generation immigrants.

The producer of the film, Denise Ream, shared that it is a work of many immigrants who spoke with the makers during the making. She also said that it is a “story about relationships between fire and water, and between parents and their kids”.

Set in a city that brings elements of different backgrounds together, ‘Elemental’ is demonstrative of the statement that opposites do indeed attract.

Denise Ream, who is known for her work in Academy Award-winning films like ‘Up’, ‘Cars 2’ and ‘The Good Dinosaur’, the creation of the world of ‘Elemental’ was a work of people from several diasporas as more than 100 first and second-generation immigrants from Pixar came together to speak with filmmakers about their experiences.

The 26th film from Pixar Animation Studios is creating fiery waves of recognition since its global premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The creation of this mystical world of elements was a big challenge for the movie’s creative heads, particularly when personifying the elements and the details in animation that follow, such as the transparency of water or the burning of fire and the resulting light.

Dishing on the emotional stories and elaborating on the behind-the-scenes situation, Denise said: “It’s a story about relationships — between fire and water, between parents and their kids and between all of us and our neighbours who might not look like us. It’s part comedy, part family journey and part culture clash.

“Most of us, wherever we are, come from somewhere else. There were so many emotional stories about what people went through to come here… their families’ experiences. I don’t think you can really explain the impact of something like that on a story,” she added.

Directed and co-written by Peter Sohn, ‘Elemental’ is set to release in Indian theatres on June 23, 2023 in English and Hindi.

