ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Elio’ teaser-trailer promises a thrilling intergalactic adventure

NewsWire
0
0

The official teaser-trailer of the upcoming animated feature film, ‘Elio’ has been unveiled. The teaser shows extremely fluid and detailed animation contrasted by more cartoonish character designs. It also revealed additions to the voice cast: Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett.

The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organisation with representatives from galaxies far and wide.

Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio will have to form new bonds with eccentric alien life forms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

The film, which marks Disney and Pixar’s 28th collaboration, is scheduled for a theatrical release in India on March 1, 2024. The film is the directorial debut of the long time Pixar animator Adrian Molina who has previously worked in Pixar productions such as ‘Ratatouille’, ‘Toy Story 3’, ‘Coco’ and ‘Lightyear’.

20230614-134803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Sri Lankan singer Yohani enjoys singing with Salman...

    Arjun Bijlani misses son while shooting in Cape Town

    It’s official! Katrina and Vicky are now husband and wife

    Manoj Bajpayee rehearsed his ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa…’ monologue 100+ times