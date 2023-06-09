INDIA

‘Engineer’ Chief Minister has failed in Bihar: BJP ridicules Nitish Kumar

BJP state President Samrat Chaudhary on Friday visited Bihar’s Khagaria to inspect the bridge, a portion of which collapsed on June 4.

Taking a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who holds an Electrical Engineering degree from Bihar College of Engineering, he said, “I did not think we (Bihar) had an engineer chief minister before. His education as an engineer has completely failed here,” Chaudhary said.

It is extremely unfortunate that corruption is very high in all important projects of the state.

“As an MLA of Parbatta Assembly constituency, I had worked really hard to get the bridge sanctioned. Earlier, we were thinking of pipa Pul (temporary bridge) to connect Aguani Ghat in Khagaria and Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district. But I pressed for a permanent bridge and played a crucial role in getting it sanctioned. I had never thought that the bridge would collapse in this manner,” Chaudhary said.

He said that not just two to three but several bridges in the state have crashed. “Three to four bridges collapsed in Purnea. The development model of Nitish Kumar is nothing but corruption,” Chaudhary said.

Since the collapse of the Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj Bridge, the Nitish Kumar-led government has come under fire from the opposition BJP.

