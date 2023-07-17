The annual Healthy Parks, Healthy People (HPHP) Celebration Day returns this year on Friday, July 21. Ontarians can head out to their favourite parks and visit for free for the day. Visitors are encouraged to join in on some of the many events happenings across the province to celebrate spending time in nature.

To make the most of Healthy Parks, Healthy People Celebration Day, be sure to obtain a daily vehicle permit in advance at a participating park – permits will be free, in honour of the celebration.

Day visitors to Ontario Parks can participate in a variety of activities including hiking, cycling, paddling, swimming, and learning through a world-class discovery program.

One in five Canadians experience mental illness each year, and time in nature has been shown to relieve anxiety depression and stress. Activities such as hiking, paddling, and cycling improve overall physical health. Time outdoors can improve sleep, decrease stress, and increase work satisfaction, productivity, and attention levels.

Visit a local park or find a new favourite destination to celebrate Healthy Parks, Healthy People on July 21.