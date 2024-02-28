Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Mississauga, Brampton and the GTA

Ottawa (Feb 28) – With temperatures dropping sharply this afternoon, the national weather service has issued an advisory for the Greater Toronto Area including Mississauga and Brampton, warning of rain showers changing to to flurries or ice pellets and a flash freeze.

“A strong cold front is expected to track through southern Ontario this afternoon causing temperatures to drop dramatically along with the development of strong northwesterly winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h for much of the afternoon and evening,” Environment Canada said in its special weather statement.

“The sudden temperature drop may lead to icy surfaces as temperatures fall below the freezing mark through the day. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the weather service advised.

Environment Canada is also predicting blowing snow late this evening and overnight amounting to around 2 cm locally. Winds gusting up to 70 km/h gusting to 70 could results in windchill of around minus 9 this evening and minus 15 overnight.