Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the streaming series ‘Dahaad’, will be celebrating her birthday on Friday, June 2.

The actress has ditched her ritual of travelling on her birthday to an exotic location and will be spending the time with her family at her new home.

As per sources, Sonakshi has been working on decorating her new home for a while and the actress intends to continue the same on her special day with her close friends. The actress will also be taking some time off to have an interactive session with her fans and discuss environmental issues for World Environment day, a cause she closely relates to.

