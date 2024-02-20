Extortion task force arrests former employee for threatening Brampton business owner

Investigators from the Extortion Investigative Task Force (EITF) have arrested and charged another individual following reported extortion incidents in Peel.

On Sunday, February 11, the EITF began investigating allegations that a former employee of a Brampton business owner began threatening violence towards the owner, their family, and staff if they continued to operate. The accused claimed to have ties to the mob and that they would force the victim to shut down their business. The threats were made via phone calls and text messages.

The EITF quickly identified the accused, and on Monday, February 12, he was arrested in Hamilton.

Hitesh Bansal, a 33-year-old from Brampton, has been charged with three counts of Extortion. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with information or who is a victim of an extortion related offence, is asked to contact the Extortion Investigative Task Force at 1-866-966-0616 or by email at taskforce@peelpolice.ca

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.