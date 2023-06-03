INDIA

Fake call centre busted in Gurugram; 10 arrested

NewsWire
0
0

The police in Gurugram have busted a fake call centre and nabbed 10 people in this connection, an official said on Saturday.

The call centre was being operated from a house in Sector 84 here, the police said. Foreign nationals were being defrauded on the pretext of providing technical support.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Yadvender — the owner of the fake call centre, Piyush Arora, Anand Sharma, Robin Singh, Rahul Siwach, Sahil, Nishant, Harvinder Singh, Kuldeep Singh, and Pawan Kumar.

Five mobile phones and 10 laptops have been recovered from their possession, a police officer said.

The accused used to target foreign nationals, mainly US citizens, by sending them fake messages that their “account has been hacked”, and misled them.

The accused used to cheat them in the name of solving the problem, and eventually dupe them.

“Yadvender had hired 9 others on a salary/commission basis for customer service. The accused, in the name of solving problems, used to take the remote access to their (potential target’s) system and charged $100 to $500 as a service charge. The payment was taken through Gift Card (Google Play, Apple, Amazon, Xbox, Target, Gift Card, etc),” Vipin Ahlawat, ACP (cybercrime) said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC, including the IT Act, was registered against the accused, he said.

20230603-201005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The social taboo of seeking mental health advice

    Burglars strike Goa house, leave with ‘I love you’ message

    U’khand: After Dhami’s loss, MoS Ajay Bhatt frontrunner for CM’s post?

    Kashmiri handicrafts to get two more GI tags