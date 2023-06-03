Karnataka Labor Minister Santosh Lad on Saturday stated that arrangements have been made for the 32 girls, boys and coaches, part of the state volleyball team, stranded at Howrah railway station, to reach Bengaluru from Kolkata.

They were stuck at the Howrah railway station after returning from the volleyball tournament.

The flight tickets have been booked for them and they will leave Kolkata on 4.15 a.m. and arrive in Bengaluru at 6.50 a.m. by Indigo airlines. The team, led by Minister Santhosh Lad, has been sent to help out people from Karnataka in the backdrop of the train tragedy reported in Balasore of Odisha.

“The other arrangements for the students are made for the team as there are no trains from Kolkata to Bangalore due to the train accident. The flight arrangements are being made on the request of coaches,” Santosh Lad said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has deputed a five-member team headed by minister Santosh Lad to reach the accident site and attend to needy people from Karnataka in the backdrop of the train accident.

Congress Spokesperson Anil Kumar Tadkal; Commissioner, Karnataka Disaster Management Authority and Special Secretary to Karnataka Government Manoj Rajan; Jr. Scientific Officer, Disaster Management, Karnataka government S Sunil Mano Gavaskar; and a junior staff Siddana Gowda reached the site on Saturday.

The team visited Bhadrak district hospital and other places where the injured in the accident are being admitted and treated to find out whether there is anyone from Karnataka.

